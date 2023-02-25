Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

GOGL opened at $10.34 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $686,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

