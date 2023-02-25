Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

GSBD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,990. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

