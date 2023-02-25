Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

GBDC stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

