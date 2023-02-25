Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $50.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,259.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,792,130 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

