Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,708.92 or 0.11732982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $726,334.24 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
