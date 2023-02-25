Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GHC opened at $644.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.02. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $10,418,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

