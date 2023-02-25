Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stake Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Granite Construction worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.64. 327,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,145. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

