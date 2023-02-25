Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$100.90.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.43.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.