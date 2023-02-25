Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 640.0%.

Gray Television Stock Down 4.2 %

GTN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

