Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.08

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.08 and traded as high as C$36.64. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.54, with a volume of 6,060,198 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The company has a market cap of C$34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

