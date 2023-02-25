Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.93 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 788,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,477. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Green Dot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.