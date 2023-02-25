Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.93 EPS.
Green Dot Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 788,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,477. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
