Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.376-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 788,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

