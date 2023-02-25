Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.376-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.93 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 788,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.
GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
