GreenPower Motor’s (GPV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 6.3 %

GPV stock opened at C$3.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$80.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

