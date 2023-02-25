Gregory Sessler Sells 2,179 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.
PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
