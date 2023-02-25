Gregory Sessler Sells 2,179 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 2,886.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after buying an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

