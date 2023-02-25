Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $6.51 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $807,726.97 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00394948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00652032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00571704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00178064 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.