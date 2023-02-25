Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

