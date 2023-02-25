Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.