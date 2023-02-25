Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.