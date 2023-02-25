Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,403,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,453. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

