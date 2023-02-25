Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Several analysts have commented on CPG shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.