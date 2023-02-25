Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $786,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

