Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after acquiring an additional 563,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

