Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 496 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 143.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 339,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 127.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219,760 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

