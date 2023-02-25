Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 619 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,807. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

