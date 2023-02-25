Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.54. 361,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

