Guardian Capital LP Acquires 976 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $186.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.05. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

