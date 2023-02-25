Guardian Capital LP Purchases 2,271 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE Stock Down 2.9 %

NICE Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.93.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

