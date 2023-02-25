Guardian Capital LP Purchases 250 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 29.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.46.

TFX stock opened at $235.18 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

