Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ASML by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML opened at $618.38 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.67. The firm has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

