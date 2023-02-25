Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,309 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.