Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,390 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.