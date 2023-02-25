Guardian Capital LP Sells 384,949 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 384,949 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

