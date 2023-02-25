Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 24,462 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

