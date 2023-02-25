Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,945 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,768,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

TRV opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

