Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,237 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

