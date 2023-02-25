Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.