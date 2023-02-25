Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

