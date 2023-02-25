Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Kirby worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. Kirby’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

