Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $831.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $824.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

