Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 253,879 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.