Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $664.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.01 and its 200-day moving average is $573.28. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

