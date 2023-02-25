Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 43,346 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4,985.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 78,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 25,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

