Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

