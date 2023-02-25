H2O DAO (H2O) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87,424.96

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $87,424.96 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00427583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.16 or 0.28323861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

