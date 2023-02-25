Harri Kytomaa Sells 350 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exponent alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 66.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.