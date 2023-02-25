HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

OPKO Health Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

