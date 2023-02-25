H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) PT Raised to $60.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

