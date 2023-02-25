Head-To-Head Contrast: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.50 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,295.41% -207.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluejay Diagnostics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,623.40%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

