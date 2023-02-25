Head-To-Head Survey: Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) vs. SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02% SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93%

Volatility and Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SNDL has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A SNDL $44.78 million N/A -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.00

This table compares Hero Technologies and SNDL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hero Technologies and SNDL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

SNDL has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 170.83%. Given SNDL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of SNDL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SNDL beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About SNDL

SNDL, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

