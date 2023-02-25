HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor Sells 3,374 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

