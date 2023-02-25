Hedron (HDRN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $77.02 million and $351,604.45 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedron has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

